Aaron Rodgers, Allen Lazard won’t practice for Packers on Wednesday

The Green Bay Packers will be without quarterback Aaron Rodgers and receiver Allen Lazard during Wednesday’s practice, the first in prep of Sunday’s showdown with the Buffalo Bills.

Rodgers, who hasn’t practiced each of the last two Wednesdays, is still dealing with a thumb injury suffered on the final play of the Packers’ loss to the New York Giants in London. He will be expected to practice Thursday and Friday and then play Sunday night in Buffalo.

Lazard’s situation is much more uncertain. He injured his shoulder during Sunday’s loss to the Washington Commanders and has been wearing a sling, and coach Matt LaFleur said he wasn’t sure if he’ll be able to play in Buffalo.

Not having Lazard would put Green Bay’s struggling offense in an even tougher position against one of the NFL’s best teams.

It’s possible the Packers will also be without edge rusher Rashan Gary, who suffered a concussion in Washington and is in the league’s protocol.

There is some potential good news: rookie Christian Watson, who has missed each of the last two games, will return to practice in a limited capacity on Wednesday.

The Packers will release the first injury report of the week later on Wednesday, with final injury designations coming on Friday.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire