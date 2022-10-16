Aaron Rodgers to Allen Lazard for Green Bay touchdown
Aaron Rodgers saw his Green Bay Packers fall behind the New York Jets by two touchdowns in the third quarter.
The great quarterback was cool, calm, and collected, knowing he had time to bring Green Bay back. He started the rally by finding one of his new favorite receivers, Allen Lazard, for a score.
After the 25-yard, back-shoulder TD pass, the Packers were within 17-10 with time left in the third quarter.
Rodgers to Lazard for the 25-yard TD! #GoPackGo
— NFL (@NFL) October 16, 2022