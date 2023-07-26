Aaron Rodgers agrees to deal including $75 million guaranteed with Jets

Aaron Rodgers told the media Wednesday he had agreed to a restructured contract. We now know the details of that new contract.

Per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, it is essentially a 5-year deal worth $112.5 million with $75 million guaranteed. Rodgers gets a $35 million roster bonus that is due in four days and his base salary for 2023 will be $1,838,888.

The remainder of the guaranteed money, a total of $38,161,112, will be his base salary for 2024. His contract also includes a non-guaranteed base salary of $37.5 million for 2025 and four additional void years for cap purposes, per Field Yates of ESPN.

This means his cap hits for the next two seasons are $8,838,888 for 2023 and $17,161,112 for 2024. That should currently put the Jets at about $16 million in cap space for 2023 and around the same amount for 2024.

Two other key aspects of this deal are that Rodgers has both a no-tag and a no-trade clause.

In terms of total compensation, Rodgers took a pay cut, voluntarily at that, of about $35 million over the next two seasons. When the Jets traded for Rodgers, they originally picked up and moved his $58.3 million option bonus to 2024, creating a total compensation of almost $107 million for next season.

This will now give the Jets plenty of room to acquire more talent and build the roster for what should now be expected to be a two-year run, at least, with Rodgers as their quarterback.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire

