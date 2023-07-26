Aaron Rodgers agrees to new contract with $35 million paycut
Aaron Rodgers has to love being a New York Jet.
That can be the only explanation for why the four-time NFL MVP would sacrifice about $35 million and agree to a new two-year contract that is worth $75 million.
Aaron Rodgers signs new two-year, $75M guaranteed deal with Jets through 2024 season.
Per Adam Schefter:
Aaron Rodgers voluntarily took a $35 million pay cut on his two-year deal with the Jets. This will allow the Jets to acquire more talent than they would have under the contract they assumed from Green Bay in April.
