Aaron Rodgers again avoids Packers questions while playing in The Match

You can’t fault the TNT crew for trying.

After all, it is perhaps the biggest unanswered question headed into the season this fall.

Aaron Rodgers, though, isn’t having it.

Rodgers was asked directly on the back nine during The Match on Tuesday afternoon in Montana if he was planning to suit up with the Green Bay Packers this fall amid his dispute with the front office.

His best answer, even after numerous tries, wasn't very satisfying.

“We’ll see,” he said.

“I don’t know”



Aaron Rodgers when asked if he’ll be playing for the Packers this season 👀 pic.twitter.com/zoDZBSVH3R — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 7, 2021

Tom Brady, Gronk took shot at Aaron Rodgers

Rodgers, of course, is in the middle of a dispute with the Packers this offseason.

He skipped both the mandatory minicamp and offseason programs, and he reportedly wants out of the organization. The three-time MVP has spent his entire 16-year career there, but is apparently ready to move on after growing frustrated with the front office.

The Packers, at least for now, have no plans to move on.

Throughout the entire thing, though, Rodgers has remained essentially silent.

While there’s still a lot of time between now and the start of the season this fall, Rodgers’ situation was an easy one to joke about at the fourth edition of The Match on Tuesday.

Rodgers, who was paired up with Bryson DeChambeau at The Reserve at Moonlight Basin in Big Sky, Montana, also found himself on the wrong side of a few jokes about the situation. Tom Brady — who was paired with Phil Mickelson — took a fun shot at Rodgers when his tight end, Rob Gronkowski, called into the broadcast.

“I’m studying my competition,” Brady told Gronk, who was jokingly concerned that his quarterback wasn’t preparing for the season. “I’m 30 yards away from Aaron [Rodgers], who is the leader of the Packers … I think.”

Story continues

Gronkowski, somehow, didn’t know Rodgers was listening.

“You’re studying the wrong guy,” Gronk replied. “Aaron looks more lazy now than I did in retirement.”

.@TomBrady working two jobs at once during The Match. 📝 pic.twitter.com/8wH2fFKz6Q — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 7, 2021

Rodgers will have to address things eventually. For now, though, he's content to just enjoy himself on the golf course.

Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady fist bump during Capital One's The Match at The Reserve at Moonlight Basin on July 06, 2021 in Big Sky, Montana. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images for The Match)

More from Yahoo Sports: