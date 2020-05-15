Aaron Rodgers admits he was surprised Packers drafted Jordan Love in first round

Well, it's official.  After Peter King speculated that Aaron Rodgers was angry, and Brett Favre confirmed that Aaron Rodgers was angry, Aaron Rodgers has now confirmed that Aaron Rodgers was angry: 

Maybe this will make waves, or maybe it'll be swallowed whole with the other semi-notable NFL news that seems to always get released on Friday afternoons. The message from Green Bay's slightly-disgruntled star had a little more context too, but context makes for boring tweets: 

Aaron Rodgers: a little mad, but still definitely the Packers' starting QB. It's almost like sports never left. 

