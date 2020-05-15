Aaron Rodgers admits he was surprised Packers drafted Jordan Love in first round

Well, it's official. After Peter King speculated that Aaron Rodgers was angry, and Brett Favre confirmed that Aaron Rodgers was angry, Aaron Rodgers has now confirmed that Aaron Rodgers was angry:

Rodgers on the Jordan Love pick: "The general reaction at first was surprised, like many people. I'm not gonna say I was thrilled with the pick."



Rodgers adds that he understands the pick and that Gutekunst has to plan for the present and future.



— Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) May 15, 2020

Maybe this will make waves, or maybe it'll be swallowed whole with the other semi-notable NFL news that seems to always get released on Friday afternoons. The message from Green Bay's slightly-disgruntled star had a little more context too, but context makes for boring tweets:

Aaron Rodgers on the Packers' taking Jordan Love: "The general reaction at first was surprise, like many people. Not going to say I was thrilled by the pick, necessarily. But I understand the organization is not thinking just about the present, but the future and I respect that." — Field Yates (@FieldYates) May 15, 2020

Rodgers cont:



"It's the same as I've done with all my backup quarterbacks. I feel great about those relationships. Some of them are still very close friends."



Love didn't get asked to be drafted, he's not to blame at all. Had a great conversation. I'm excited to work w/ him.







— Andy Herman (@AndyHermanNFL) May 15, 2020

Aaron Rodgers: a little mad, but still definitely the Packers' starting QB. It's almost like sports never left.

