Aaron Rodgers addresses trade rumors, speaks highly of Jets OC Nathaniel Hackett

Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett talks with quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) before their game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, October 21, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has addressed the trade rumors surrounding him, and spoke a bit about new Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.

During his weekly spot with The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, Rodgers said he hasn’t made a decision whether he’ll return to play this season.

When McAfee asked what his process will be for letting the Packers know, the 39-year-old Rodgers answered and alluded to a recent report that Green Bay would “prefer to move on” from their four-time MVP.

“It sounds like there’s already conversations going on that aren’t involving me. Which are interesting,” Rodgers said. “Honestly, I’ve been insulated to a lot of that. I was in Nashville and I’ll be up here this week playing in the tournament. So, I’m not a part of those conversations right now. When I make up my mind one way or the other, you guys and the Packers and everyone else will know at some point.”

There have been plenty of threads linking Rodgers to the Jets since New York’s season ended. Not only has owner Woody Johnson spoken about being open to getting a veteran QB on the team, but the hiring of Hackett has raised some eyebrows.

Hackett was Rodgers’ OC with the Packers from 2019-21, two of those seasons saw the quarterback win MVP awards. It’s not too hard to connect the dots and where the Jets’ mindset is at, but nothing is guaranteed.

At least Rodgers had nothing but glowing things to say about Hackett with McAfee on Tuesday.

“Love Hack. Hack is my guy. Love him and Megan and the kids,” Rodgers said. “They’re really special to me. We really bonded when he was in Green Bay. He made it fun. He made the room fun. He made the weeks fun.”

While it’s unclear whether Rodgers will play with Green Bay next season, or at all, the Jets will reportedly start their QB search with three names: the aforementioned Rodgers, free agent Jimmy Garoppolo and Las Vegas Raiders QB Derek Carr.

If Rodgers is the name the Jets want, it’ll likely take multiple first-round picks, something a franchise that hasn’t made the postseason in over a decade would be willing to do.

