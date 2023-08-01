Aaron Rodgers on accepting $35 million pay cut: ‘There wasn’t a whole lot of process to it’

Thoughtful and deliberate were just some of the words that Jets players and coaches used to describe Aaron Rodgers accepting a $35 million pay cut.

On Tuesday, Rodgers spoke to the media for the first time since signing a two-year deal with $75 million guaranteed through 2024.

“There wasn’t a whole lot of process to it, it was, you know, it was like a million something this year and 100 and something next year,” Rodgers said. “It obviously never would have worked. There’s basically the cap number, salary cap, and then there’s the cash. There were a few of us, I believe, who did some things cash-wise to open up some freedom there.

“It wasn’t really a negotiation, like back and forth, me starting at 50 and them starting at 20 and meeting somewhere. It was an easy conversation between, much of it between me and Joe [Douglas]. Just talking about the state of the team and the opportunities that could be out there, that are out there now, that could be out there, and what both sides felt comfortable with and then we just, I mean, it wasn’t like there was a stress point.

“I think the only stress was maybe Mr. Johnson [Woody Johnson] wanting to get something done, but we weren’t stressing about it at all. It took a couple of days to get it down on paper, but it wasn’t a big deal.”

In April, the Jets acquired Rodgers after swapping 2023 first-round picks along with trading a 2023 second-round and sixth-round pick and a 2024 conditional second-round pick that becomes a first he plays more than 65% of the snaps in 2023 to the Packers in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round pick. Rodgers had almost $110 million guaranteed on the previous contract he signed in Green Bay before restructuring the deal last week.

To facilitate the trade, the Jets moved Rodgers’ $58.3 million bonus to the 2024 season. That meant the 39-year-old would have been owed more than $107 million in 2024.

That’s why Rodgers and the Jets had to adjust that number, as the contract is technically a five-year deal as it includes two option years to spread out the prorated bonus. Rodgers’ 2023 cap number is under $9 million, which will give the Jets some flexibility to add key players to their roster if they so choose.

“It’s about the guys before training camp, guys at the end of training camp that that we could possibly bring in,” Rodgers said about having a lower cap number. “There’s obviously more trades now that we see across the league, at least bigger names at the deadline than maybe my first couple years in the league, but you know, this is this is going to be a few years partnership, and after that, hopefully, there’s not a huge kind of cap issue.

“That’s why we didn’t need to backload it or put any special escalator, strange things in the contract to weigh down the organization after I’m done playing.”

One of the players the Jets could sign before the start of the season is former Vikings and current free agent running back Dalvin Cook. The Jets hosted Cook on what was reminiscent of an official college visit on Sunday morning.

Cook met with Jets owner Woody Johnson, coach Robert Saleh and some of the Jets players as he watched Sunday’s practice from the sideline. But the soon-to-be 28-year-old running back flew back from New Jersey to Fort Lauderdale, where he lives and trains without signing a contract as Saleh said the Jets are not “pushing, not pressing” Cook to decide as of now.

Cook became a free agent on June 9 after the Vikings released him after six seasons with the team. He has rushed for over 1,100 in each of the last seasons, including in 2022, where Cook registered 1,173 yards and eight rushing touchdowns.

“I’ve seen him firsthand a lot of times,” Rodgers said about Cook. “We had a game against him early in the season and I think we tied and he changed the course of that game. We were kind of beating them up pretty good, and then in the first play of the second half, he went 75 [yards] untouched for a touchdown.

“That’s his ability. He was able to always impact the game. Tough guy but also elusive. Good one-cut guy speed, power, good out of the backfield.

“I love the guys that we got. I think there’s a lot of talent there, a lot of opportunity. But anytime you can add a veteran player, you would be excited about that for sure.”

The Jets will play the Browns in the Hall of Fame game on Thursday, but of course, Rodgers won’t be playing as Zach Wilson is expected to get the start. Although Rodgers won’t play in the game, he will have an opportunity to attend the Pro Football Hall of Fame museum before the Jets return to New Jersey on Friday.

Rodgers will one day don a gold jacket in Canton, Ohio, but he doesn’t anticipate that being anytime soon.

“I’m going play a few more years and then it will be five after that, so who knows what’s going to happen in eight or nine years, that’s a long way off,” Rodgers said. “I do have a lot of love for the history of the game, I grew up watching old VHS tapes and so I’ve been to the Basketball Hall of Fame and never the Football Hall of Fame, so I’m excited to be there and see some of the older guy stuff that I kind of grew up watching.

“There’s a lot of Packer history there, obviously, stuff from the first couple of Super Bowls and some greats that have played there. It will be fun to hopefully see [Darrelle] Revis and [Joe] Klecko at some point because it’s a big weekend for them.”