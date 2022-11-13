Aaron Rodgers’ 58-yard touchdown pass to Christian Watson ties Cowboys

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers appeared to aggravate his injured thumb on a strip-sack in the second quarter. Rodgers initially was hit by DeMarcus Lawrence, who knocked the ball loose.

Cowboys defensive lineman Johnathan Hankins inadvertently hit Rodgers’ thumb as both attempted to jump on the ball. Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse eventually recovered it at the Green Bay 10.

But the Packers didn’t give up any points as Rudy Ford intercepted Dak Prescott three plays later, and Rodgers didn’t miss any time.

He looked just fine upon his return, throwing a 58-yard bomb to rookie Christian Watson four plays after Ford’s pick. Watson’s touchdown, which came after he ran by cornerback Anthony Brown, and Mason Crosby‘s ensuing PAT tied the game at 7-7 with 4:54 left in the half.

The Cowboys took a 7-0 on CeeDee Lamb‘s 3-yard touchdown reception from Prescott with 9:52 remaining until halftime.

Cowboys receiver Michael Gallup injured his right knee on the scoring drive, but he later returned to the game.

