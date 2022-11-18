For Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, 300 yards used to be a pretty normal game. Now it’s an accomplishment he just can’t manage.

After throwing for just 227 yards on 39 attempts in Thursday night’s loss to the Titans, Rodgers has gone 16 consecutive games without reaching 300 passing yards.

Rodgers’ last 300-yard game was in Week 13 of the 2021 season against the Bears. After that he came up short of 300 yards in the final four games of the regular season, in the Packers’ playoff loss to the 49ers, and then in all 11 games this season.

This is the longest streak of consecutive games without 300 yards in Rodgers’ career.

Great quarterbacks just don’t go this long without a 300-yard game in today’s NFL: Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen have each had eight 300-yard passing games since Rodgers last had one.

For that matter, bad quarterbacks don’t usually go this long without a 300-yard game: Davis Mills has had three 300-yard games since Rodgers last had one. Carson Wentz also has three. Joe Flacco has two. Josh Johnson, P.J. Walker and Zach Wilson have all had a 300-yard game more recently than Rodgers.

When the Packers signed Rodgers to his $50 million a year contract extension this offseason, they were expecting him to continue to play at an MVP level. He has actually played at about the level of a quarterback who’s about to get benched.

Aaron Rodgers has 16 consecutive games with less than 300 passing yards originally appeared on Pro Football Talk