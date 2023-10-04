Aaron Ramsey: Wales without injured captain for key Croatia qualifier

Wales will be without captain Aaron Ramsey for their key Euro 2024 qualifier against Croatia this month because of a knee injury.

Midfielder Ramsey, 32, may face surgery after injuring his right knee in training with his club Cardiff City.

In his absence, Tottenham defender Ben Davies is expected to lead Wales.

Spurs forward Brennan Johnson also misses out through injury, while Charlie Savage and Owen Beck earn first senior call-ups.

Johnson was injured during last month's Premier League draw at Arsenal, though it is not thought to be serious.

Savage, a 20-year-old Manchester United midfielder on loan at League One Reading, is the son of former Wales, Leicester and Blackburn midfielder Robbie.

Left-back Beck, 21, is on loan at Scottish Premiership side Dundee from Liverpool and is the great-nephew of Reds and Wales great Ian Rush.

Portsmouth defender Regan Poole could make his debut having been called up for the first time since 2019, while midfielders Luke Harris and Dylan Levitt return to the squad after missing out last month.

Robert Page's men face Gibraltar in a friendly in Wrexham on Wednesday 11 October, four days before hosting Croatia at Cardiff City Stadium.

The absence of 84-cap playmaker Ramsey is a major blow for Wales.

Despite September's 2-0 win in Latvia, they are fourth in Group D, trailing joint leaders Turkey and Croatia by three points, as they aim to reach next summer's European Championship in Germany.

Wales need a positive result against unbeaten Croatia if they are to keep automatic qualification hopes alive.

Ramsey, who scored in Wales' win in Riga earlier this month, has enjoyed a return to form since re-joining his boyhood club Cardiff in the summer.

He has scored three goals in six Championship games, including a penalty in a 2-0 win against local rivals Swansea City.