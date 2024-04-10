Aaron Ramsey: Cardiff City hopeful on latest injury to Wales midfielder

Aaron Ramsey has missed most of the season with a string of injuries [Huw Evans picture agency]

Cardiff City manager Erol Bulut has not ruled out midfielder Aaron Ramsey returning before the end of the season.

The Wales international made his first start for the Bluebirds since 16 September in their 1-0 win away at Birmingham on Wednesday, but suffered a hamstring injury just before half-time.

Ramsey scored three goals in the opening six Championship games, but since then has played just six times.

"He has a hamstring problem, I hope it's not something big," said Bulut.

"We will see after the scan, I hope for him that it's not another big one."

Ramsey's injury took the shine off Wednesday's hard-fought win, though Cardiff fans will have been pleased by the impact his replacement Rubin Colwill had on the second half.

The 21-year-old set up Josh Bowler for the Bluebirds' winner and looked the most likely to unlock the Birmingham defence after Ramsey's departure.

Bulut says the decision to start Ramsey was cleared by the medical staff at the club.

"He worked really really hard to come back, we used him a bit in games before to not be in danger," added Bulut.

"Today we spoke with the medical department who said we can play him for the start for maybe 60 minutes, but it's ended in another hamstring problem.

"He's had a hard season with injuries and I wish him all the best."

Asked if Ramsey will now focus on recovering for the start of next season, Bulut said: "I still hope he can play the last one or two games."