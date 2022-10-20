Aaron Patrick’s agent ‘very disturbed’ by cause of OLB’s torn ACL

#Broncos LB Aaron Patrick, who grabbed his knee after this awkward sideline collision Monday night, suffered a torn ACL and is out for the season, per source. pic.twitter.com/QYJkLiv4vP — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 18, 2022

Denver Broncos outside linebacker Aaron Patrick suffered a season-ending knee injury against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday.

After covering a punt in the fourth quarter, Patrick ran out of bounds and attempted to avoid running over someone on the sideline. Patrick planted his left foot on a carpet and his foot got stuck and his knee was caught in an awkward position, which resulted in a torn ACL.

After news broke on Tuesday that Patrick will miss the rest of the 2022 season, his agent, Lamont Smith, released a statement to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

“I was very disturbed about the way the injury occurred with the carpet being on the sideline like that,” Smith told Pelissero. “His cleat got lodged in the carpet trying to avoid the media person.”

The carpet appeared to be on the sideline to cover wires, and the person that Patrick ran into appeared to be some kind of NFL game-day personnel member.

Patrick played 76% of the team’s special teams snaps in the five games he played this year before suffering the injury. He will now spend the rest of the 2022 season on injured reserve before returning for a contract year in 2023.

List

6 takeaways from the Broncos' 19-16 loss to the Chargers

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire