Aaron Nesmith rises to block the shot

No. 2 Washington and No. 3 Texas face off in a powerhouse clash at the Sugar Bowl.
Despite rumors to the contrary, Patrick Cantlay is sticking with the PGA Tour in 2024.
Ward's decision to move on could leave programs like Miami and Ohio State in the lurch if they want a portal QB.
Stanford has now knocked off Arizona twice in as many years.
The Gamecocks' starting lineup looks different than this time last year, but Dawn Staley’s squad is still primed for a run to the NCAA championship game with one of the most complete rosters in the country.
Chicago won twice Sunday, beating the Falcons and also clinching the No. 1 pick with Carolina's loss.
Bears coach Matt Eberflus seemed doomed a couple of months ago.
The Cardinals rallied from a 15-point deficit at halftime to beat the Eagles 35-31 on Sunday.
Ole Miss had never won 11 games in a single season until 2023.
Harrison finished fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting in 2023.
With players returning from injury, there are more options to pick up to bolster your fantasy hockey team heading into the new year.
It's the battle of the immovable object vs. the very-stoppable force on Thursday Night Football. Antonio Losada reveals everything fantasy managers need to know for Week 17's first game.
Nate Tice's second mock draft goes into detail on why Drake Maye is QB1, why the Patriots get their QB (just not Caleb Williams), and why we don't see our first defensive player off the board until well into the first round.
Chase is adding "fire to the fuel" ahead of the rematch of the last two AFC championship games.
Aaron Gordon was bitten on his face and shooting hand by a dog but is in good condition, the Nuggets said.
The Class of 2024 will be announced ahead of the Super Bowl in February.
There are six teams vying for the last AFC wild-card spot.
From one of the best Super Bowls ever played to C.J. Stroud's instant emergence as a star, these are the moments that made us love football in 2023.
Bill Belichick beat the Broncos and stayed .500 or better against every NFL team during his New England tenure. But at what cost to the Patriots' overall future?