Aaron Nesmith with the And-1!

Aaron Jones was carted to the locker room during the Packers' win in Week 11.
He wasn't the only one.
Fantasy managers had high hopes for several receivers who showed potential as rookies last season, but most of them have left us wanting more in 2023.
There was movement in the top five of the College Football Playoff rankings for a second straight week.
Business remains good for the NFL.
Charles McDonald is joined by Frank Schwab to give their takeaways from Week 11 of the NFL season and react to the latest news around the league. The duo dive into the benching of Zach Wilson, the Bears blowing a huge lead late and what Justin Fields has to do to keep the job next season, Patrick Mahomes' receivers letting him down once again on Monday night and the return of Desmond Ridder. Next, Charles and Frank react to the firing of Steelers OC Matt Canada as they attempt to determine how much of the blame pie Canada deserves for Pittsburgh's offensive struggles. Both agree Kenny Pickett is showing he's not the guy at quarterback. Charles also announces the breaking news that Colts LB Shaq Leonard is being released, and the hosts discuss the odd timing and some potential landing spots if he becomes available. Finally, the duo celebrate the holiday week by each giving something they're thankful for. Charles is thankful for Brock Purdy and the 49ers for putting out one of the prettiest offensive products we've seen in years when at full strength. Frank is thankful for the Lions being fun to watch and finally worth tuning into on Thanksgiving Day.
Ferrari trails Mercedes by four points for second in the constructor's standings.
Renee Miller analyzes how several veterans in new locations or different roles have had their fantasy outlook change.
The Eagles went into Arrowhead on Monday night hoping to get revenge for February's Super Bowl defeat. They emerged with a comeback victory and the best record in the NFL.
Out of nowhere, the Broncos turned their season around.
As we enter the final fantasy regular season stretch there is plenty of panic to go around for managers trying to make a playoff push. Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens react to all your Week 11 submissions to the 'People's Panic Meter' and provide the top five waiver wire pickups for Week 12.
Sergiño Dest pouted his way into one of the stupidest red cards in USMNT history.
Losses are mounting and answers are tough to find as Carolina's season — and maybe the future of Frank Reich in Carolina — swirls down the drain.
Thompson-Robinson was 24-for-43 with 165 passing yards and an interception in the Browns' 13-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.
Travis' injury immediately sparked a debate about FSU's candidacy for the playoff, but the committee would be making a big mistake leaving the Seminoles out.
Aaron Nola is staying with the Phillies, the only team he's ever known.