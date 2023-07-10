Aaron Murray says USC superstar Caleb Williams is the next Patrick Mahomes

USC quarterback Caleb Williams won the 2022 Heisman Trophy after throwing for 4,537 yards, 42 touchdowns and just five interceptions. He now returns for what should be his final season in college football. He is the projected No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

The hype for Williams, Lincoln Riley and the Trojans football squad is real in 2023, the highest it’s been in a long time. Williams will lead the way for the Trojans this season.

The Trojans fell short of the College Football Playoff last year after being four quarters away from a berth in the four-team event. A 47-24 loss to Utah in the Pac-12 Championship Game knocked them out of the playoff, but Williams and the Trojans are loaded and better than last season.

Football analyst (and former Georgia quarterback) Aaron Murray talked about Williams’ potential in an interview on the ‘3 and Out’ Podcast with John Middlekauff. He said that, as of today, Williams is as good a prospect as Patrick Mahomes is as a player for the Kansas City Cheifs. He sees Caleb as everything that Pat Mahomes is, but without all of the developments he made as a backup over his first NFL season.

“Caleb will be the first player picked in the draft this year,” Murray stated. “I’m just such a big fan of Mahomes and what Mahomes has done. And, to me, he is Mahomes today. There isn’t the work that Andy Reid needs to put into it of sitting behind Alex Smith for a year, refining his tools, and kind of giving him the keys to the car the following year.”

“He is Mahomes. But he is more ready to play in the NFL earlier than Mahomes was. I think he’s a better prospect,” Murray said. “Right now? Caleb? He’s special. I mean he’s truly special.”

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire