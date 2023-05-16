Aaron Murray reacts to Georgia landing 5-star QB Dylan Raiola

The Georgia Bulldogs are primed to secure the top recruiting class in the country after adding a commitment from five-star quarterback and top-ranked recruit Dylan Raiola.

Former Georgia star quarterback Aaron Murray is excited that the Dawgs landed Raiola. Georgia has won back-to-back national championships with a walk-on quarterback in Stetson Bennett. Imagine what could the Bulldogs do with a five-star quarterback like Dylan Raiola.

Will Dylan Raiola be the first five-star quarterback to sign with Georgia since Justin Fields? Syndication: Arizona Republic

Aaron Murray is also optimistic about Georgia’s projected starting quarterback Carson Beck entering the 2023 college football season. Murray is confident that Beck has the talent to enter the 2024 NFL draft.

Overall, Georgia could have a potential 2024 quarterback room of Brock Vandagriff, Carson Beck, Gunner Stockton, and Dylan Raiola. This would assume Carson Beck does not enter the 2024 draft. We agree with Aaron Murray that this room would be a little bit too crowded and at least one player would likely want out.

However, for now, Georgia fans should simply enjoy gaining a commitment from an elite recruit like Dylan Raiola. There are not many quarterbacks with a skill set like him.

Aaron Murray reacted to Dylan Raiola’s commitment via social media:

UGA with a massive get! 5⭐️ pic.twitter.com/ztvh0O6b7c — Aaron Murray (@aaronmurray11) May 15, 2023

More!

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire