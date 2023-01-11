Aaron Murray ranks top-five greatest Georgia QBs of all-time

Stetson Bennett may not be the best player in the history of Georgia football – that’s a title that still belongs to Herschel Walker. But after winning his second College Football Playoff National Championship, Bennett leaves UGA as the greatest player to ever don the red and black in the program’s storied history.

Former Georgia quarterback Aaron Murray, who holds nearly every UGA and SEC passing record, has been a fan of Bennett’s since day one. Murray, who is the co-owner of The Players’ Lounge – a digital collaborative space for college fanbases – recently tweeted who his top-five Georgia quarterbacks of all-time are, showing Bennett plenty of love.

Aaron Murray’s top-five quarterbacks in the history of Georgia football:

Stetson Bennett

The Mailman started his career as a walk-on at Georgia. He transferred to Jones Community College and then came back a year later to finish what he started. After starting a few games in 2020, he began 2021 as the backup quarterback to JT Daniels. Daniels would hurt himself early in the season, and Bennett won the starting job. He guided his team a national championship win over Alabama in the 2021 season to win Georgia’s first national title since 1980. Bennett opted to return to UGA in 2022 for his final year of eligibility, despite many wanting him to move on. In 2022, Bennett guided the Bulldogs to a perfect 15-0 record, which included both an SEC championship and a second consecutive national championship win. He finished fourth in Heisman voting.

In 2022, Bennett threw for 4,127 yards, 27 touchdowns and 7 interceptions. He also rushed for an additional 10 touchdowns.

Bennett’s career stats read 601/923, 65.1%, 8,428 yards, 66 touchdowns, 21 interceptions, 530 rushing yards and 14 rushing touchdowns.

Matthew Stafford

Throughout Stafford’s three year career, he tallied 7,731 passing yards on 57.1%, 51 touchdowns, and 33 interceptions. He also ran for 213 yards and 6 touchdowns. He led Georgia to three straight bowl victories, including the Chick-Fil-A Bowl, Sugar Bowl, and Capital One Bowl. He was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft to the Detroit Lions.

Aaron Murray

Murray holds nearly all of the Georgia and SEC passing records. Throughout his four season as the Georgia starter, he led the team to a 36-18 record. n his career, he went 921 of 1,478 (62.3%) for 13,166 yards, and 121 touchdowns, all of which are Georgia records.

His 13,166 passing yards was even an all-time SEC record, which still holds today. Had he been able to knock off Alabama in the 2012 SEC Championship, and likely lead Georgia to a win over Notre Dame in the National Championship Game, he would easily hold the top spot.

Fran Tarkenton

In 1959, Tarkenton led Georgia to an SEC Title and an Orange Bowl win. In 1960, he topped the SEC in total offense and was named an AP All-American.

Tarkenton is responsible for forever changing the quarterback position. Also known as “The Mad Scrambler,” “Frantic Fran,” and “Scramblin’ Fran,” Tarkenton played football in a day where running quarterbacks were simply not a thing. There was an unwritten rule that if the pocket collapsed, the quarterback was expected to fall to the ground and accept the sack. Tarkenton changed that rule.

David Greene

Greene started all four of his seasons at UGA and had a total record of 42-10 (80.77 win %) throughout his entire career. He put up amazing stats, including 849/1440 (59%), 11,528 passing yards, 72 touchdowns, and 32 interceptions.

