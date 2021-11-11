Aaron Murray predicts Tennessee to score more than 13 points against Georgia

Tennessee (5-4, 3-3 SEC) will host No. 1 Georgia (9-0, 7-0 SEC) Saturday at Neyland Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 3:30 p.m. EST and CBS will televise the Southeastern Conference East division matchup.

Georgia has not allowed more than 13 points this season to its opponents.

Tennessee’s lowest point total under first-year head coach Josh Heupel is 14. The Vols lost, 38-14, at Florida on Sept. 25.

Ahead of Saturday’s contest, former Bulldogs’ quarterback Aaron Murray provided his Tennessee-Georgia score prediction with UGA Wire.

Murray is predicting for the Vols to become the first team to score more than 13 points against Georgia. His score prediction is Georgia winning, 42-17.

Below are score predictions from former Georgia players that have Tennessee scoring double-digit points in the contest.

Aaron Murray (Georgia, 42-17)

October 9, 2010; Athens, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Aaron Murray (11) runs for a touchdown against the Tennessee Volunteers in the first quarter at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Tavarres King (Georgia, 35-10)

September 29, 2012; Athens, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Tavarres King (12) is tackled by Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Brent Brewer (17) in the game at Sanford Stadium. The Bulldogs won 51-44. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Shirey-USA TODAY Sports

Brandon Boykin (Georgia, 41-12)

Tennessee wide receiver Justin Hunter (11) can’t hold onto a pass in the end zone while pressured by Georgia cornerback Brandon Boykin (2) in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday Oct. 9, 2010, at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga. Georgia won 41-14. (AP Photo/John Amis)

Arthur Lynch (Georgia, 38-28)

September 29, 2012; Athens, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs tight end Arthur Lynch (88) stiff arms Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Byron Moore (3) after a catch in the second half at Sanford Stadium. The Bulldogs won 51-44. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Shirey-USA TODAY Sports

Toby Johnson (Georgia, 38-10)

Sep 27, 2014; Athens, GA, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Nathan Peterman (12) is hit by Georgia Bulldogs defensive tackle Toby Johnson (88) during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Georgia defeated Tennessee 35-32. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Kolton Houston (Georgia, 27-10)

Georgia offensive tackle Kolton Houston (75) blocks Tennessee defensive lineman Corey Vereen (50) in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 27, 2014, in Athens, Ga. Georgia won 35-32. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

