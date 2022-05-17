Aaron Mannicci has left role with Rutgers football

Aaron Mannicci has left Rutgers football recently, joining up with SEC powerhouse Georgia.

Mannicci held the title of player development assistant with Rutgers for the past year. Prior to his time with the Big Ten program, Mannicci spent a couple of seasons as a player personnel assistant with Temple, his alma mater.

In February, Fran Brown left Rutgers and became the secondary coach at Georgia. Brown had held the same position at Rutgers the past two seasons.

Brown and Mannicci both are utilizing the “$trapMobb” label in their Twitter profile.

On Monday, Rutgers announced the addition of Dennis Thomas as an offensive assistant. The former Rutgers football standout running back is coming off a highly successful six seasons at Millville High School, where he led the program to the state playoffs on five occasions.

The addition of Thomas is a very shrewd move by Rutgers football and head coach Greg Schiano, adding an energetic and talented coach with deep ties to southern New Jersey.