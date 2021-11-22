Aaron Loup signs two-year deal with Angels

Aaron Loup blue road uniform pitching good shot

Aaron Loup has agreed to a two-year deal with the Los Angeles Angels.

Loup is the second player to go from the Mets to the Angels this offseason, the first being Noah Syndergaard.

The lefty was the Mets’ best reliever last year, pitching to a 0.95 ERA, allowing just six earned runs in 56.2 innings. But four of his earned runs came in a six-game stretch from May 8 to May 21. So in his last 50 games, he allowed just two runs in 45.1 innings pitched (0.40 ERA).

He had a WHIP of 0.94 and struck out 9.1 batters per nine innings (57 total), and became the first player in Mets history to record an ERA below 1.00 with at least 20.0 innings pitched in a season

His deal with the Angels is worth $17 million.