Aaron Loup opens up on trade from Blue Jays

Prior to getting shipped out of Toronto on Wednesday, Aaron Loup quietly held the title as the longest tenured player on the Blue Jays.

It’s hard to believe the 30-year-old reliever had spent all seven of his big-league season with the Blue Jays after getting drafted by the club in the ninth round of the 2009 amateur draft — an impressive run for a middle reliever.

But with one year remaining on his contract with the Blue Jays, Loup wasn’t surprised when GM Ross Atkins woke him from his slumber to give him the news that he had been traded to the Philadelphia Phillies for minor-league pitcher Jacob Waguespack.

“It’s probably going to be a bit of a culture shock for me, but I knew going into this year being a free agent at the end of the season that there was going to be a chance that I’d probably end up getting traded if I pitched well, you know?,” Loup said on the latest episode of “Digging in with J.P. Arencibia.”

It will be a nice change of scenery for the Raceland, Louisiana native — at least on the diamond — who will join the NL East leading Phillies down the stretch as they look to reach the postseason for the first time since 2011.

“I’m kind of re-energized and in a playoff race and on a team that’s young and enthusiastic and looking like they’re ready to do some damage.”

