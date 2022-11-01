Aaron Lewis placed in elite company

So far, this season has been full of ups and downs for Rutgers football. However, one player who has been a bright spot is Aaron Lewis. The sophomore defensive lineman has 34 tackles and was placed in elite company by Pro Football Focus College.

According to the data and analytics company, Lewis is one of the only two edge rushers with an 80-plus pass and rush grade this season. Alabama’s Will Anderson Jr. was the only other player to receive a grade in that range.

While Lewis has seen his stock rise, he is in the midst of his best season at Rutgers. The Williamstown, N.J. native has a career-high 34 total tackles, including 16 solo tackles. He also has added one sack to his resume. His impressive play continued last weekend.

Only Edge Rushers with 80+ pass rush & run defense grades this season: 🐘 Will Anderson Jr, Alabama

🔺 Aaron Lewis, Rutgers pic.twitter.com/UiFKsSLViw — PFF College (@PFF_College) October 27, 2022

On Saturday, the Scarlet Knights faced the Golden Gophers in a Big Ten matchup that ended 31-0 in favor of the Golden Gophers. As the Rutgers defense struggled, Lewis had nine tackles, the fourth most on the team. He also had one for a loss.

#Rutgers defensive end Aaron Lewis gets the sack on Clifford, forcing #PennState to punt for the fourth time today.@aaron_lewis /// @CoachKelly_WHS pic.twitter.com/tdFOG52YqE — Rutgers Scarlet Knights | TheKnightReport.Net (@RutgersRivals) November 20, 2021

With only four games left in the regular season, Lewis is preparing to put an impressive 2022 campaign in the books. He has never appeared in more than 12 games in a season but is poised to break that mark, assuming he stays healthy. Over the last few months, he has created excitement for what 2023 will bring.

