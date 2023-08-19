Aaron Judge's two-run homer (23)
Aaron Judge hammers a two-run home run to right field, cutting the Yankees' deficit to 7-3 in the bottom of the 8th inning
Aaron Judge hammers a two-run home run to right field, cutting the Yankees' deficit to 7-3 in the bottom of the 8th inning
Boone was fed up with home plate umpire Laz Diaz.
Stanton basically jogged home from second in the third inning of Astros-Yankees.
Aaron Judge missed nearly two months. He's still tied for sixth in the AL in homers.
The Yankees were the last team to make a trade — as buyers or sellers — before Tuesday's deadline.
The Yankees are getting their captain back in the lineup for the first time since June 3.
Aaron Judge can't come back fast enough for the Yankees.
Several other defendants remain in a lawsuit over the former first-rounder's death.
The Falcons' young offensive core made plenty of plays on Friday.
Bryce Young didn't have many highlights in his second preseason start.
Some players just don't meet expectations when we expect them to — and that's fine. Here are eight players whom Fred Zinkie thinks will thrive in 2023.
Whether you're going running back in Round 1 or leaning toward ZeroRB, our fantasy rankings can help. Check out how the running backs stack up for 2023.
Robert Quinn faces seven charges after allegedly driving his car off a roadway Tuesday evening.
Ready to watch Messi and Inter Miami in the 2023 Leagues Cup Final? Here's what to know.
McLaren looked like it was heading nowhere early in the season, but over the last four races the team has come around in dramatic fashion.
Matt Harmon examines the latest news from around the league to uncover key information that fantasy drafters can use to their advantage.
Elliott has an average finish of 5.7 in six races at Watkins Glen.
Dickie V was diagnosed with vocal cord cancer in July, and is already deep into radiation treatment.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
The former UFC middleweight champion has been through 23 surgeries in his life, but the last four have been the toughest and he wasn't sure he'd ever be able to fight again.
Zach Wilson's first two years in the NFL were rough. Maybe learning behind Aaron Rodgers can kickstart a big turnaround for the former No. 2 overall pick.