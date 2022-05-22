Aaron Judge's game-tying homer

Associated Press

Mika Zibanejad had a goal and an assist, Igor Shesterkin stopped 43 shots, and the New York Rangers beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 Sunday in Game 3 of their second-round playoff series. Chris Kreider and Tyler Motte also scored as the Rangers cut their deficit to 2-1 in the best-of-seven matchup. It was just the Rangers' second win against Carolina in the teams' last 10 meetings, dating to the qualifying round of the 2020 playoffs in the bubble in Toronto.