Aaron Judge's game-tying homer

Aaron Judge cranks a moonshot to left field to tie the game at 1 in the bottom of the 8th inning
Veteran slugger Albert Pujols hit two home runs in the St. Louis Cardinals' 18-4 blowout victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Rookie Alex Faedo earned his first MLB win and Miguel Cabrera had an RBI double as the Detroit Tigers beat the Cleveland Guardians 4-2 on Sunday.
On Baseball Night in NY, Sal Licata, Anthony McCarron, Jim Duquette and Terry Collins discuss the great early play of Aaron Judge and Pete Alonso, and which player they would rather have on a team.
Early Voting handed Epicenter another Triple Crown heartbreak on Saturday, holding off the Kentucky Derby runner-up to win the $1.65 million Preakness Stakes.
Tiger Woods will not compete in the final round of the 2022 PGA Championship after withdrawing from the tournament on Saturday.
An eighth-round pick out of Radford University by the Yankees in 2017, 27-year-old reliever Kyle Zurak is thriving after a partially torn UCL.
Mika Zibanejad had a goal and an assist, Igor Shesterkin stopped 43 shots, and the New York Rangers beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 Sunday in Game 3 of their second-round playoff series. Chris Kreider and Tyler Motte also scored as the Rangers cut their deficit to 2-1 in the best-of-seven matchup. It was just the Rangers' second win against Carolina in the teams' last 10 meetings, dating to the qualifying round of the 2020 playoffs in the bubble in Toronto.
These prospects raised their stock in the 2022 draft following the week-long NBA combine.
Still angry over a blowout loss in Miami that cost them home-court advantage in the Eastern Conference finals, the Heat jumped to a 26-point first-half lead over the Boston Celtics in Game 3. Then Bam Adebayo made sure it was enough – just barely – to give Miami a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series. The Heat center scored 31 points with 10 rebounds, filling a void left by injured All-Star Jimmy Butler and leading Miami to a 109-103 victory Saturday night.
Franchy Cordero hit a grand slam with two outs in the bottom of the 10th inning, lifting the surging Boston Red Sox to an 8-4 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Sunday. Trevor Story continued his recent power surge with his fifth homer over the Green Monster in four days and Christian Arroyo added a solo shot for Boston, which posted its season-high fifth straight victory and completed a four-game sweep over Seattle.
A brawl between the Yankees and White Sox just happened to take place on the hottest day of the year, but the Bronx bombers got the last laugh.
Patrick Wisdom and Frank Schwindel teamed up to make Cubs history and snap a four-game losing streak with a win over the Diamondbacks.
Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban offered a sarcastic response after the team received a $100,000 fine for violating the NBA's "bench decorum" rules.
NBA ponders next move as escalating fines, now up to $100,000, haven't seemed to deter Dallas bench players from standing up during playoffs.
The Celtics have outplayed the Heat in many ways during the Eastern Conference Finals, but they continue to be plagued by one issue that's a big reason why they trail 2-1 after Saturday's Game 3 loss.
The road to the Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City is mapped out. A look at the NCAA softball tournament schedule and regional results.
ESPN broadcaster Sage Steele was hospitalized with apparent facial injuries Thursday after a wayward golf ball struck her in the […] The post ESPN anchor Sage Steele hospitalized, recovering after hit with golf ball at PGAs appeared first on TheGrio.
One day after Yankees 3B Josh Donaldson referred to White Sox SS Tim Anderson as "Jackie," Chicago pitcher Liam Hendriks ripped into Donaldson.
The World Wrestling Entertainment suspended women's tag team champions Sasha Banks and Naomi after the two walked out during a match.
Alex Faedo lasted into the sixth inning, and the Detroit Tigers scored just enough to beat the Cleveland Guardians, 4-2, and split the weekend series.