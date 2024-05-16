Aaron Judge's four extra-base hits lifts Yankees to 4-0 win over Twins

Aaron Judge hit four extra-base hits, including a home run, and Marcus Stroman pitched six scoreless innings as the Yankees shut out the Twins, 4-0, on Wednesday night in Minnesota.

Here are the takeaways...

-Judge got the scoring started when hit a massive 467-foot homer off of Pablo Lopez in the first inning. The ball went 113 mph off the bat and reached three rows back in the upper deck of Target Field. He would double in his second at-bat and score on a Giancarlo Stanton single in the third.

Judge added another double in his third AB and an RBI double in this fourth. Judge finished 4-for-4 with a walk. In his last 17 games, the slugger is 23-for-50 with seven home runs and 16 RBI.

-The Yankees offense took it to Lopez and the Twins. The Yankees put up 13 hits but failed to capitalize on a lot of traffic. Everyone but Anthony Rizzo had at least one hit. Anthony Volpe picked up a single in the ninth inning to extend his hitting streak to eight games.

-Stroman, coming off a tough start against the Astros, struggled early with his command, especially in the second where the Twins loaded the bases on an error by Volpe and two walks. The right-hander worked out of trouble and settled in, giving up just two hits over his first four innings.

Stroman pitched six innings (91 pitches/55 strikes) gave up two hits but walked three while striking out two batters. Wednesday was Stroman's first scoreless outing since April 5, his second start of the season.

-Luke Weaver worked around some traffic on the bases but pitched two shutout innings. Caleb Ferguson pitched a 1-2-3 ninth to close out the game.

In total, the Twins hitters could only muster four hits against the Yankees' arms.

Game MVP: Aaron Judge

The Yankee Captain is firmly on a heater. In the first two games of this series, Judge has five hits and drove in two RBI.

Highlights

What's next

The Yankees finish their three-game series with the Twins on Thursday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m.

Clarke Schmidt (4-1, 2.95 ERA) will take on Joe Ryan (2-2, 3.21 ERA).