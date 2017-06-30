Aaron Judge, Yankees React to Dustin Fowler Injury: ‘It Just Makes You Sick’

Dustin Fowler’s major-league debut ended with New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi in tears.

Fowler, 22, ruptured the patella tendon in his right knee attempting to field a foul ball in the first inning of the Yankees’ 4-3 loss to the Chicago White Sox in the early hours of Friday morning.

The highly-rated prospect collided with the wall and a metal box, according to Girardi. The White Sox team surgeon attended to him and he was then taken to Rush University Medical Center, according to the New York Times, where he underwent surgery.

“I know what it takes to get here and how hard he’s worked,” Girardi said. “What is supposed to be a really exciting day for him turns into a really bad day. I’m still in disbelief. I’m in tears for the kid. I know he’ll fight to get back here, but he’s out for a while.”

Girardi covered his hands with his eyes as the severity of the injury became clear.

Fowler’s debut was delayed by almost three hours as rain fell over Chicago. Fowler, who had flown in from Syracuse, New York, for his debut, did not get an at-bat. He would have led off the second inning.





“It just makes you sick,” Aaron Judge said in quotes reported by the New York Post. “About to debut, about to lead off the next inning and then something like that happens.”

Judge, the Yankees’ rookie sensation who has 27 home runs for the year, and outfielder Fowler know each other from their time together in the Yankees’ farm system.

Girardi pointed to the half-wall at Guarantee Rate Field as a culprit in Fowler’s injury. “I’ve seen what happens when you hit half walls,” Girardi told the New York Post. “I know it’s how the stadium was designed, but I think it’s something baseball needs to address. Maybe you put up Plexiglass so they can’t flip over and people can look through it. They look through it in hockey.

“We saw it happen to Carlos Beltran, and Carlos had three different MRIs because of it. You say you want players to play hard. But sometimes this is what happens if the field doesn’t protect the players.”

The Yankees have lost 14 of 16 to fall out of first place in the American League East.

