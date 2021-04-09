Aaron Judge out again, Gio Urshela scratched due to side effects of COVID-19 vaccine

Aaron Judge kneels in outfield on Opening Day

Aaron Judge will be out of the Yankees' lineup for the second straight game on Friday as he continues to deal with some "side soreness."

"He is not in the lineup. ... just felt like I wanted to wait at least another day," manager Aaron Boone said during his pregame availability. "Had a good day of treatment in the late afternoon and into the evening yesterday. Same this morning and actually hit in the cage already and that went well. And again, it was something that I felt I wanted to at least give another day and we'll see where we're at in 24 hours.

"It's simply just wanting to play the long game and not force anything back in just to be safe at this point right now and we'll see where we're at in 24 hours."

Boone added that Judge hasn't had any serious imaging or testing done, and said earlier in the week that the “wear and tear” of the first few games is what has the Yankees cautious with Judge.

"I was encouraged by what we saw in the cage, but we'll see where we're at," Boone said.

Judge has seemed off at times early this season, especially out in right field, where balls have gotten away from him on plays that he would typically make.



Gio Urshela was originally supposed to be in the Yankees lineup at third base, but he was scratched after feeling ill due side effects the COVID-19 vaccine.

DJ LeMahieu will go to third base, while Tyler Wade will come in and man second.