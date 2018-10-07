Aaron Judge walks past Red Sox clubhouse playing 'New York, New York'

Aaron Judge added insult to injury after the Yankees beat the Red Sox in Game 2 of the ALDS on Saturday night.

The Yankees slugger, who went deep for the second straight game, played Frank Sinatra's "New York, New York" while walking past the Red Sox clubhouse on the way to the team bus.

Here's Aaron Judge walking past the Red Sox clubhouse on his way to the bus. Note the music selection on his boom box pic.twitter.com/0vHGBxRoP3 — Jim Witalka (@jwitalka) October 7, 2018

That puts the icing on the cake for what was a rough night for the Red Sox.

As the Sox head to Yankee Stadium for Game 3 on Monday, we will have to keep an eye on whether anyone has a certain song cued up for if Boston takes a 2-1 series lead.

