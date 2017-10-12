Aaron Judge struck out more in ALDS than Tony Gwynn did in one season

The struggles of New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge during the postseason have been well documented. After overcoming strikeout issues to set a rookie record for home runs during the regular season, Judge has come up almost entirely empty in October.

That continued in Game 5 of the ALDS on Wednesday. With four more strikeouts, Judge ran his ALDS total to 16. That not only set a record for one player during a single postseason series, it actually surpassed Tony Gwynn’s total during the entire 1995 season.

A couple things to process here.

First, Judge’s 16 ALDS strikeouts came in five games. That’s more than any one player in any one series, which includes any seven-game series. That’s only possible when you strikeout more than three times per game on average, which is Judge’s current rate.

Beyond that, there’s this.

Aaron Judge

2017 #ALDS

23 plate appearances

16 strikeouts#Padres Tony Gwynn

1995 regular season

577 plate appearances

15 strikeouts — Ryan M. Spaeder (@theaceofspaeder) October 12, 2017





It’s mind-boggling.

Obviously, we’re comparing two totally different players with two different approaches at the plate. Gwynn always took pride in his ability to make contact. Not just any contact though, quality contact. In 1995, he finished the season batting .368, which was good for the sixth of his eight batting titles during his Hall of Fame career.

As for Judge, he’s a slugger in every sense of the word. He knows he can change a game with one swing, and he’s more than willing to cut loose when he thinks he can drive a pitch. We can’t say he’s not selective. His 127 walks this season led MLB. But at age 25, there’s clearly still room for him to improve and time for him to adjust to become more efficient.

Judge’s performance in the AL wild-card game highlights what he could be. Judge did not strike out in the Yankees win against the Twins. He was a difference maker though, finishing with two hits, including a homer, a walk and three runs scored.