Aaron Judge struck out 8 times Monday, setting new MLB record

The New York Yankees split a double-header with the Tigers in Detroit on Monday, winning the first game 7-4 and falling in the second 4-2.

While it was an average day for the team as a whole, it was a far below average day for Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge at the plate.

Judge could not muster a hit Monday, striking out eight times in the double-header — a new MLB record.

Judge struck out three times in the first game, and was walked once. He then struck out five times in the second game, bringing his total to eight on the day.

Aaron Judge has had 9 at bats today…. He struck out in 8 of them. (5 in Game 2) That's a new MLB record for strikeouts in a doubleheader. Yikes. — Ryan Field (@RyanFieldABC) June 5, 2018





The previous record was set in the National League by Mike Vail in 1975, who struck out seven times, and by five different players in the American League who all struck out seven times during double-headers.

The Yankees had 14 hits as a team on Monday, with three coming from third baseman Miguel Andújar.

Through 55 games this season, Judge has 59 hits in 205 at-bats, and is hitting .288/.414/.585. He had recorded at least one hit in the Yankees last seven games before Monday.

New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge struck out eight times on Monday in the Yankees’ doubleheader against the Detroit Tigers, setting a new MLB record. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Cavs star abruptly ends interview: ‘That’s [expletive] up’

• In classy move, Bears sign TE after catastrophic injury

• Coach Kerr trolls LeBron at news conference

• GM VP’s pace car humiliation in Detroit

