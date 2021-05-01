Aaron Judge slams two home runs, including a grand slam, as Yankees rout Tigers 10-0

Aaron Judge points up after home run pinstripes

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge homered twice, including a grand slam, Gerrit Cole struck out 12 and the New York Yankees routed the Detroit Tigers 10-0.

The frequently injured Judge was held out of New York’s starting lineup in its previous two games with what the Yankees described as lower body soreness.

Clint Frazier, Aaron Hicks and Rougned Odor also homered, and Giancarlo Stanton had three hits. The Yankees set highs for runs, hits (15) and homers (five).

Cole (4-1) allowed four hits and no walks during six innings, and New York pitchers had 18 strikeouts to tie a franchise record for a nine-inning game.

Tarik Skubal (0-4) allowed four runs in three innings.