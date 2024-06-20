Advertisement
Aaron Judge returns to Yankees' lineup after HBP, still has some 'discomfort'

danny abriano
·1 min read

Aaron Judge returned to the Yankees' starting lineup on Thursday after missing Wednesday's game after getting hit by a pitch in the left hand during Tuesday's game -- which he exited early.

Judge had an X-ray and CT scan following Tuesday's game, which both came back negative.

While he's back in the lineup, Judge is still felling some ill-effects from the hit-by-pitch.

"The swelling's getting out of there," manager Aaron Boone said before Thursday's game. "I think there's a little bit of discomfort. Certainly significant improvement from the time it happened."

Judge has been on a rampage this season, slashing .302/.348/.687.

He is leading the majors in slugging percentage, OPS (1.115), OPS+ (211), total bases (182), home runs (26), and RBI (64).