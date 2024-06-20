Aaron Judge returns to Yankees' lineup after HBP, still has some 'discomfort'

Aaron Judge returned to the Yankees' starting lineup on Thursday after missing Wednesday's game after getting hit by a pitch in the left hand during Tuesday's game -- which he exited early.

Judge had an X-ray and CT scan following Tuesday's game, which both came back negative.

While he's back in the lineup, Judge is still felling some ill-effects from the hit-by-pitch.

"The swelling's getting out of there," manager Aaron Boone said before Thursday's game. "I think there's a little bit of discomfort. Certainly significant improvement from the time it happened."

Judge has been on a rampage this season, slashing .302/.348/.687.

He is leading the majors in slugging percentage, OPS (1.115), OPS+ (211), total bases (182), home runs (26), and RBI (64).