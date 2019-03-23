Aaron Judge on Red Sox outfield: 'I love those guys' originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The Boston Red Sox have one of the best outfields in all of baseball. The trio of Mookie Betts, Jackie Bradley Jr., and Andrew Benintendi has helped to carry the Boston offense while providing excellent defense for the past few seasons.

The three outfielders have endeared themselves to many, and that includes one of the Red Sox' biggest rivals, New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge.

In a recent interview with Peter Abraham of The Boston Globe, Judge commented his thoughts on Benintendi, Betts, and Bradley Jr., and said the following.

"I love those guys," the Yankees right fielder said. "There's a lot of mutual respect there, I feel. I've known those guys for a while now, especially Jackie and Mookie. You never see a roller coaster with them; they're always where they need to be mentally. "They're great players. I think this is a good time to be a fan of the Yankees or Red Sox. The games are a lot of fun."

It's easy to see why Judge admires the Red Sox' three starting outfielders. Betts is coming off an MVP season. Bradley Jr. earned a Gold Glove and was named the ALCS MVP after clubbing two home runs and driving in nine against the Houston Astros. And Benintendi hit .290 with 16 home runs last year. All three have proven to be excellent major league players, much like Judge.

And the feeling of admiration is mutual, as Betts pointed out to Abraham.

We come in different packages, but [Judge is] a great player and I respect him. We know he's really good. It's fun watching him. I know how the fans get, but there's a brotherhood among the players.

Judge hit .278 with 27 homers last season and helped lead the Yankees to a Wild Card berth. The previous year, he hit 52 homers, won the Rookie of the Year award, and finished second in MVP voting.

The Red Sox and Yankees will go toe-to-toe this season in what figures to be a competitive AL East race. Needless to say, the outfields will play a big role in which team emerges victoriously from the division. But despite the rivalry, there will remain mutual respect between both sides.

