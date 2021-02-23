Aaron Judge pumped for revamped Yankees rotation: 'This is going to be a special year'

Yankees star outfielder Aaron Judge made his first media appearance of spring training and is excited with the new group of guys they have in the locker room, especially the additions to the pitching rotation. Judge also goes into how his new training regiment this offseason will help keep him on the field more and off of the IL. Lastly he chimes in on how happy he is that Brett Gardner will continue his career in pinstripes and bring veteran leadership to the locker room.