Aaron Judge leads six Yankees on MLB Network’s Top 100

; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge is greeted in the dugout after hitting a solo home run. / Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

After a historic MVP season, Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge landed in the top 10 of MLB Network’s Top 100.

Judge was announced as the second-best player in MLB on Thursday night, just behind two-way player Shohei Ohtani.

In 2022, Judge hit .311 with an American League leading 131 RBI and 62 home runs. Of course, Judge’s 62 home runs broke Roger Maris’ league record set in 1961. The 29-year-old fell just a few percentage points short of winning the AL batting title and completing the Triple Crown.

Joining Judge on MLB Network’s Top 100 players are five other Yankees. With six players on the list, the Yankees fell just below the Blue Jays and Astros with more.

Fellow bopper Giancarlo Stanton began the list at No. 100. Last season, Stanton was ranked No. 61, but injuries -- he missed 52 games -- hurt his standings despite hitting 31 home runs and making the All-Star Game.

Nestor Cortes’ career year placed him at No. 91. In 28 starts, Cortes posted a 2.44 ERA and a respectable 12-4 record. He was arguably the Yankees’ second-best pitcher behind Gerrit Cole.

First Baseman Anthony Rizzo continues to be a force of consistency, landing at No. 74. The 33-year-old was unranked last season, but hitting 32 home runs and driving in 75 RBI helps.

The new top duo of Cole and Carlos Rodon are the next Yankees on the list at No. 37 and 38, respectively. Cole had another tremendous season, but the home run ball hurt his numbers last year and he dropped from the 16th best player. Rodon, who was not ranked last year, is on this list for his performance with the Giants last year.

In 31 starts, Rodon went 14-8 and pitched to a 2.88 ERA and was sixth in the Cy Young voting.

With three starters in the Top 100, the Yankees are looking to repeat as AL East Champions and they hope the beefed up rotation can neutralize the Houston Astros.