Aaron Judge knows Yankees dropped the ball on Opening Day: 'We didn't do our job'

Aaron Judge with head down after strikeout

The Yankees had their chances to take the lead and end their Opening Day game against the Toronto Blue Jays with a win.

They just couldn’t seal the deal in a 3-2 extra innings loss.

“Credit [the Blue Jays] with executing some pitches in that situation,” manager Aaron Boone said after the game. “I think there towards the end of the game, it got pretty challenging for the hitters with the shadows and stuff. But they made the pitches today, and we couldn’t break through with the big hit. Had our chances.”

The Yanks certainly had chances to put multiple runs on the board – not just the one that sealed the deal. But they went 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position. And Aaron Judge was the culprit of a couple big chances there.

Judge had the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh inning with the game tied at two and only one out on the board. David Phelps was reeling on the mound, and even threw a 90 mph fastball right down Broadway. Judge didn’t swing. Instead, he swung at the next inside pitch that jammed him a bit and rolled into a 5-4-3 double play to end the inning.

“I let the team down twice there and even the ball over my head,” Judge said, referencing the Randal Grichuk double that scored the eventual game-winning run in the top of the 10th. “That’s another opportunity we could’ve at least held them or at least caught that or cut the guy off to keep him from scoring. Lot of missed opportunities from my part.”

Judge also struck out in the bottom of the ninth with a chance to walk it off with a runner on second and two outs. But that came after DJ LeMahieu dribbled a ball to third – he swung on a first-pitch breaking ball that looked to be out of the zone – and Mike Tauchman broke home to be gunned down by Cavan Biggio to keep the game going.

Overall, the Yankees left 22 runners on base and struck out 13 times in the game.



Yes, it’s only the first one of the season, but this trend of leaving runners on and only scoring by the long ball – Gary Sanchez’s two-run homer in the second inning was the only offensive production of the day – isn’t anything new for this club. But Boone isn’t worried about his group of hitters right now.

“No. We’ll be fine. Again, we had our chances,” he said. “We’re a hit or two from having a big day on a day where the back end of the game it got a little difficult to see. As long as we can continue to post [hits], we’ll get that rolling sooner rather than later.”

And though fans were amped all game long to be back in Yankee Stadium for the first time in a very long time, the boos were loud from the limited capacity crowd. Not what you want to hear on Opening Day.

But Judge understands.

“Those fans want to watch winners," he said. "They let us know when we don’t do our job. We didn’t do our job today.”