Aaron Judge jumps Mike Trout as top vote-getter in AL All-Star update

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge may only be a rookie, but fans have taken notice of his excellence. That will happen when you hit .324/.429/.681, lead the league with 18 home runs and play for a popular team that is exceeding everyone’s expectations.

That performance has pushed Judge to the absolute top of the American League All-Star voting. Major League Baseball released its first AL update Tuesday, and Judge is the new top vote-getter.

Aaron Judge passes Mike Trout as the AL’s top vote-getter in the latest AL All-Star update: pic.twitter.com/1GatX5Saug — Big League Stew (@bigleaguestew) June 6, 2017

Yes, he passed Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout. In a normal season, that might cause plenty of outrage among fans. But with Trout currently injured, Judge’s surge in the polls makes sense.

With Judge a lock to make the team at this point, the bigger questions surround Trout in the outfield. While he’s dropped in the voting, he still has a sizable lead over Michael Brantley for the third spot. There are still a couple weeks to go before voting is finalized, but Trout could still be voted in as a starter despite the injury. If that happens, it’s unclear if he’ll even be able to play in the game.

Aaron Judge may be a rookie, but he’s already quite popular. (AP Photo) More

Brantley, by the way, was one of the biggest gainers in the update. He jumped past Boston Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts to take over the final starting spot in the AL.

He’s not the only new starter on the ballot, though. Both Miguel Sano and Jose Altuve have taken over their respective positions.

Miguel Cabrera, Salvador Perez, Francisco Lindor and Nelson Cruz all held firm at their spots. Cabrera continues to receive pressure from Oakland Athletics first baseman Yonder Alonso. Alonso trails by 42,256 votes. Wellington Castillo and Carlos Correa continue to chase Perez and Lindor, while Matt Holliday has emerged as the new No. 2 behind Cruz.

This is just the second of five All-Star voting updates issued by the league. Fans will have until June 29 to cast a vote for their favorite players on MLB.com

More MLB coverage from Yahoo Sports:

The StewPod: A baseball podcast by Yahoo Sports

Subscribe via iTunes or via RSS feed

– – – – – – –

Chris Cwik is a writer for Big League Stew on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at christophercwik@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @Chris_Cwik