Aaron Judge jokes about joining 49ers if there's no 2020 MLB season

If the 49ers are in the market for a 6-foot-7, 282-pound wide receiver, Aaron Judge might be their guy.

With the 2020 MLB season teetering on the brink of not happening, Steve Detwiler, the varsity baseball coach at San Rafael High School, wondered if the 49ers would be able to sign Judge for a year.

There's a chance🤔, but they're stacked! — Aaron Judge (@TheJudge44) June 16, 2020

Judge is right. The 49ers are stacked at just about every position on the roster. But wide receiver is the one spot they could use another body.

The 28-year-old Judge grew up in Linden, California, and was a three-sport star at Linden High School. While Judge now might profile as a tight end or a defensive lineman, he was a wide receiver at Linden High.

In a fantasy world, if Judge really wanted to play for the 49ers, they would find room for him on the roster. They might not be able to pay him much, but they'd find a spot for him.

If the 49ers wanted to put Judge on the defensive line, he'd be like another Arik Armstead. The Yankees outfielder is the same height and 10 pounds lighter than the former Oregon Duck, but just as athletic, if not more.

But if coach Kyle Shanahan wanted to use him on offense, no one would be able to stop the 49ers with Judge, George Kittle, Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk running all over the field.

Alas, Judge to the 49ers will never happen, but with our sports options limited right now, it's OK to daydream for a few minutes.

