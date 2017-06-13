Aaron Judge isn't simply a power hitter; he's having one of the best rookie seasons in history

Aaron Judge is performing feats on and off the field that aren’t typical of rookies. He has inspired his own cheering section at Yankee Stadium, he leads the majors in homers with 21, and the American League in all three Triple Crown categories. Judge could become the second player in MLB history to win a single-season home run crown as a rookie, joining Mark McGwire, who belted 49 dingers in 1987. No rookie has ever achieved the Triple Crown.

He just might if he keeps hitting homers like this.

Yesterday: Hardest hit HR (121 mph)

Today: Longest HR (495 feet)



Judge has a long way to go before leading the league in homers or winning the Triple Crown. There is another achievement, however, that’s just as impressive and already within his sights. About 40% of the way through the season, Judge is carrying a .347/.453/.727 slash line. He could fall off considerably through the rest of the season, and still end the year clearing thresholds of .300/400/.600. Assuming he stays healthy and maintains his current pace of plate appearances per game, he’ll get another approximately 440 plate appearances and 370 at-bats this season. If he does have that many PAs and ABs in front of him, he could hit as poorly as .276/.372/.535 the rest of the way, and still finish the year north of .300/.400/.600.

Only three players in MLB history have slashed .300/.400/.600 or better as rookies. The first to do so was George Watkins in 1930. Watkins didn’t break into the majors until he was 30 years old, and he went on to have a relatively undistinguished career, but he hit .373/.415/.621 with 17 homers with the Cardinals in his rookie season. Nine years later, someone you’ve definitely heard of became the second player to check all those boxes. His name was Ted Williams, and in his rookie season with the Red Sox, he hit .327/.436/.609 with 31 homers and a league-leading 145 RBI, finishing fourth in AL MVP voting. He’d go on to have a pretty good career, if memory serves.

Another 63 years passed before a third player joined the club. In 2001, Albert Pujols cruised to the NL Rookie of the Year Award by slashing .329/.403/.610 with 37 homers and 130 RBI. He’d finish in the top three in NL MVP voting in eight of the next nine years, adding three of those trophies to his mantle.

Take one more look at those slash lines and homer totals. It’s not a stretch to say that, at this point of the season, the greatest rookie year of all-time is within Judge’s reach. He’s on pace for 56 homers and 127 RBI, rounded to the nearest whole number. He could lose 122 points off his current 1.168 OPS and still finish with the highest OPS ever for a rookie. There may still be about four months of this regular season remaining, but it’s time to start thinking about Judge’s rookie year in its proper historical context.

What’s nearly as impressive is how Judge is putting his name alongside some of the game’s all-time greats. Let’s start with his spray chart. Judge has mammoth power, he strikes out a lot, and he’s seeing consistent MLB pitching for the first time as a 25-year-old rookie. He must be doing nearly all his damage pulling the ball, right? Wrong.

Judge is using all fields, and with authority. In fact, seven of his 21 homers have been hit comfortably to the opposite field, with five classified as right-center or straight-away right. Speaking of driving the ball, that’s pretty much all Judge does when he makes contact. His 49.6% hard-hit rate ranks second in the league, trailing Miguel Sano, while his 13% soft-hit rate is the 19th-lowest out of 169 qualified hitters.

While Judge swings and misses a lot, he’s also willing to take his walks. He leads the AL with 38 free passes, and his 15.3% walk rate is good for ninth in the league. He’s one of 11 players with a walk rate north of 15%, and the rest of the list reads like an MVP ballot. Mike Trout. Paul Goldschmidt. Bryce Harper. Joey Votto. Kris Bryant. If you can walk that often and hit for immense power, you’re going to be successful. Such is the case for Judge this year.

