Aaron Judge insists he has "no regrets" about "New York, New York" gaffe originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Yeah, Aaron Judge provided his biggest rival a soundtrack to rally around en route to a World Series title. What of it?

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The New York Yankees slugger told the New York Post on Thursday he has "no regrets" about that fateful Oct. 6 evening in which he blared Frank Sinatra's "New York, New York" on his speaker as his team sauntered out of Fenway Park following a 6-2 win over the Boston Red Sox in Game 2 of the 2018 American League Division Series.

The Red Sox publicly insisted they weren't bothered by Judge's musical trolling at the time. But when they dispatched the Yankees two days later, they returned the favor in New York's clubhouse. And after they defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 5 of the World Series, the Sox chose "New York, New York" as their celebratory anthem.

Judge insisted he didn't know his song choice would cause such a stir.

"That's the funny thing," Judge said. "On getaway days, I play music if we win, every single time. But most of the time, nobody hears it, because there's usually tunnels that we're going through to the bus.

"And the only way to get out of Fenway is through the concourse. That's the only place to play it."

He also claimed blasting Sinatra in the bowels of Fenway wasn't a shot at the Red Sox as much as a celebratory moment for his own team.

"For me, it's never for the opponent," he added. "Stuff like that, I play it for our team. I play music on the bus, to and from the bus, on the airplane. After a win, it's for the team. It's for nobody else except our team."

Story continues

Oh, and Judge plans on remaining the Yankees' clubhouse DJ on getaway days this season. Perhaps he'll give Boston an extra serving of motivation when the Yanks roll into town for the first time in late May.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.