Aaron Judge hits two homers in first game in San Francisco since choosing Yankees

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — In his first game at Oracle Park since choosing the New York Yankees over the San Francisco Giants in free agency, Aaron Judge showed Giants fans what they missed out on.

The slugger launched two home runs on Friday night, helping the Yankees beat the Giants 6-2.

Judge hit free agency after his record-breaking MVP campaign in 2022, prompting speculation that he would return home to Northern California and join the Giants. Judge was born in Sacramento and grew up a Giants fan.

One reporter even went as far as to say that “Arson Judge” was signing with the Giants. But he didn’t, instead inking a nine-year, $360 million contract with the Yankees.

Judge heard boos from the Bay Area faithful whenever he stepped to the plate on Friday. He reached on an infield single in his first at-bat of the day and then launched a Jordan Hicks splitter over the left-field wall for a 3-run shot in the third inning. In the fifth inning, he homered off Hicks again.

Judge has established himself as perhaps the best hitter in baseball over the last three seasons. He set the American League record for home runs with 62 in 2022, and he followed it up with 37 home runs last year despite missing 56 games with an injury. Through May in 2024, he is leading the American League in both home runs and doubles.

The Yankees are in San Francisco for a three-game series, which ends on Sunday.

