Aaron Judge hit a homer that actually dented Yankee Stadium

Aaron Judge is pretty much a dinger machine at this point. The New York Yankees’ rookie right fielder has hit 28 home runs, which leads all of baseball. And so many of those homers have been enormous and enormously impressive.

But Judge’s latest homer made its mark by actually leaving a mark. He hit a laser home run that dented a metal casement at the top of the playing field at Yankee Stadium.

Judge thwacked this one on Tuesday, when the Yankees were facing the Toronto Blue Jays. It was the bottom of the fourth inning, and Judge was batting against Jays pitcher J.A. Happ. Happ had been pitching well against the Yankees, but when Aaron Judge is at the plate, all that goes out the window.

Happ served up this homer to Judge on a 3-2 pitch, and the Yankees TV booth knew it was gone mere milliseconds after the ball left the bat. (One of the announcers actually said “See ya” to the ball.) It traveled fast, finally hitting a metal ridge underneath an advertisement in left center field. And “hit” is the right word. Because when the camera focused on the spot where the ball initially crashed, they found an honest-to-goodness dent.

What makes this homer even more awesome, besides the fact that it DENTED THE STADIUM, is that it wasn’t one of those towering monster homers we usually see him hit. It got out in a hurry, but didn’t get that high in the air. According to Statcast, it only had a max height of 59 feet.

Aaron Judge, what are you? Yanks trail 4-1 on the Judge's 28th homer of the year. pic.twitter.com/Vu1wiOhRKo — Matt Martell (@mmartell728) July 4, 2017





But the ball traveled at 118.4 mph off the bat, which makes it the fourth hardest-hit homer of the year. (It trails, of course, three other Aaron Judge homers.)

Judge will get a chance to do some major home run damage when he participates in the Home Run Derby on July 10. It’s taking place at Marlins Park, so he’ll either drive their home run sculpture absolutely bonkers, or he’ll actually hit a piece right off of it. No matter what happens, it’ll be something to see.

