New York Yankees General Manager Brian Cashman told the media today that he does not expect either Aaron Judge or Giancarlo Stanton to be ready for Opening Day.

Stanton has been dealing with a calf strain and has played in exactly one spring training game. Judge has a pectoral injury and has not suited up in a game yet this spring. Even if the injuries are quickly healed, they’re not likely to be up to game speed in the time left down in Florida.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

This is nothing new for the Yankees, of course. Last year New York saw multiple stars miss a ton of time, Judge and Stanton included. This year the club is already dealing with the loss of these two sluggers, the season-long loss of Luis Severino, at least a half-season loss of James Paxton and a half-season loss of Domingo Germán due to his domestic violence suspension.

Amazingly, the 2019 Bombers got through all of that and won 103 games and the AL East title. Could they do it again? Sure. It’s not the sort of thing one really wants to count on, though, is it?

Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton not expected to be ready for Opening Day originally appeared on NBCSports.com