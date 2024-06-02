Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton both homer to lead Yankees to 7-3 win over Giants

Aaron Judge homered for the third straight game and the Yankees added three insurance runs in the eighth inning to beat the San Francisco Giants, 7-3.

Here are the takeaways...

- Judge picked it backed up where he left off Friday night, as the slugger crushed a two-run, 464-foot homer in the top of the first inning off Logan Webb to give the Yanks an early 2-0 lead. It was his MLB-leading 21st home run of the season and third of the series already.

Judge now has 26 career 450+ foot home runs and 13 career 460+ foot homers -- both are the most in the majors since the start of the 2017 season (h/t Sarah Langs).

- New York tacked on another two runs in the top of the third inning, as Juan Soto drove in DJ LeMahieu on a sacrifice fly and Alex Verdugo singled to bring Anthony Volpe around to score, giving the team a 4-0 lead.

- Cody Poteet cruised through the first two with back-to-back 1-2-3 innings, but walked the leadoff hitter in the third and then gave up a two-run homer to Casey Schmitt as the Giants trailed, 4-2. Poteet settled back down and retired six straight Giants through the fourth inning. He let up a two-out single to right field in the fifth, making it a 4-3 game, and then got the third out to finish his day.

Overall, Poteet allowed three runs (two earned) on three hits with a walk and six strikeouts in 78 pitches over five innings of work.

- Ian Hamilton came in for relief in the sixth and tossed a 1-2-3 inning with two strikeouts. Caleb Ferguson replaced Hamilton in the seventh, and got in a little trouble with two runners on base, but escaped without allowing any damage.

- Volpe and Soto both struck out to open the eighth, but then the bats woke up. Judge singled and scored on Verdugo's triple, and then Giancarlo Stanton launched a two-run homer to the left-field corner to give the Yanks a 7-3 lead. Tommy Kahnle then tossed a 1-2-3 inning of his own in the bottom of the eighth. Clay Holmes let up a two-out double in the bottom of the ninth to give the Giants runners on second and third, but got a fly out to seal the victory.

Game MVP: Aaron Judge

The California-native continued to dominate the Giants, finishing the game 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBI, intentional walk, two runs, and a strikeout. He's homered in 10 of his last 15 games, including three straight, and owns a .981 SLG over that span.

Highlights

What's next

The Yankees wrap up their three-game series with the Giants in San Francisco on Sunday night. First pitch is scheduled for 4:05 p.m.

Nestor Cortes (3-4, 3.30 ERA) will take the mound for New York, while Blake Snell (0-3, 10.42 ERA) gets the start for San Francisco.