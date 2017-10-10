Aaron Judge gets revenge against Trevor Bauer with first hit of ALDS

To say the Cleveland Indians pitching staff has tormented Aaron Judge in their American League Division Series matchup would be a colossal understatement. He was 0-for-10 with eight strikeouts in the first three games of the series. Including a four-strikeout night in Game 1 when the Indians started Trevor Bauer.

Well, Judge got his revenge in Game 4 — getting his first hit of the series and knocking Bauer out of the game in just the second inning. Judge knocked a two-run double off the left-field wall, plating Aaron Hicks and Brett Gardner.





In a bit of fitting baseball symmetry, Judge’s double made the score 4-0, the same work by which Bauer beat the Yankees in Game 1.

The Indians had neutralized Judge by feeding him a steady diet of breaking balls down and away. It was a strategy that Bauer employed for part of their eight-pitch battle. But Judge, to his credit, was able to lay off three of Bauer’s knuckle-curves that broke into the dirt. On the eighth pitch, a fastball up and in, Judge knocked it off the wall.

It’s the type of adjustment that Judge was able to make in September, when he fixed his post-All Star slump and homered himself back into the MVP discussion. It might be the type of adjustment that keeps the Yankees alive in the playoffs too.

