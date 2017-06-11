Aaron Judge crushes massive homer over the bleachers in Yankee Stadium

Remember this date. It’s officially the moment we realized there’s no phrase too unbelievable concerning New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge. The slugger was at it again Sunday, clubbing a massive home run that traveled over the bleachers in Yankee Stadium.

In case you needed to see that again, behold!

Yeah, that was absolutely crushed. The ball traveled an incredible 495 feet, according to Statcast. Not surprisingly, that is the longest home run recorded this season. It also wasn’t his only big fly of the day. Judge added yet another home run in the seventh inning, helping the Yankees crush the Baltimore Orioles during a 14-3 win.

Judge has made a habit of impressing Statcast this year. On Saturday, the outfielder recorded the hardest exit velocity on a home run ever recorded by the system.

With Sunday’s blasts, the 25-year-old Judge now has 21 home runs on the season. That puts him in the company of some Yankees legends.

Yankees age 25 or younger 20+ HR before All-Star Break (since 1933):

Aaron Judge

Roger Maris (1960)

Mickey Mantle (3x)

Joe DiMaggio (1937) — Katie Sharp (@ktsharp) June 11, 2017

So, yeah, we have officially reached the point where no statement regarding Judge’s exploits on a baseball field is too outlandish.

Aaron Judge absolutely crushed this ball Sunday.

You could tell us he hit a 600 foot home run and we would believe you. You could tell us he doubled while blindfolded and we would believe you. You could tell us he hit a ball so hard he put a hole in the third baseman and, yes, we would believe you.

With his moonshots Sunday, Judge leads the American League in batting average, home runs and RBI. He’s officially a Triple Crown candidate. He’s currently on pace for 57 home runs and 127 RBI, and should be the leading vote-getter for the AL All-Star team.

We don’t need to convince you to believe any of those numbers. Those are the facts.

