Aaron Judge breaks out of postseason slump with three-run homer

Because you knew it would happen eventually: Game 3 of American League Championship Series turned into The Aaron Judge Show.

Judge, who had two hits and 19 strikeouts in the ALDS and ALCS coming into Monday night, turned around a disappointing postseason — at least for one game. Judge hit a three-run homer to cap a five-run fourth inning, which gave the Yankees an 8-0 lead at the time. He also gave us two impressive catches in the outfield.

This was his first homer since the American League wild-card game on Oct. 3, his only other homer of the postseason:





The homer wasn’t a titanic blast — just barely cleared the left-field fence — but when you’re having a postseason like Judge, just getting one over the wall is cause for celebration.

The Yankees rookie had a lot more to celebrate too. He made two great catches in the outfield, the first of which came in the top of the fourth inning when Judge crashed face-first into the right-field wall to steal a hit from Yuli Gurriel.

AARON JUDGE! WHAT A CATCH! Is the wall OK? https://t.co/DF3jWw9KS1 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 17, 2017





After the catch, Judge homered in the next half inning, then came back out in the fifth and made a slick diving catch in right field to steal a hit from Cameron Maybin.

sonofthebronx: Aaron Judge diving catch Fox Sports 1 MLB Playoff: Game 3: Astros at Yankees https://t.co/CfYWvvoe9A pic.twitter.com/AFF57pKkdL — FanSportsClips (@FanSportsClips) October 17, 2017





Welcome back to the postseason, Aaron Judge.

