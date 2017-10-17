Aaron Judge breaks out of postseason slump with three-run homer

Mike Oz
New York YankeesAaron Judge hits a three-run home run during the fourth inning of Game 3 of baseball’s American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros Monday, Oct. 16, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Because you knew it would happen eventually: Game 3 of American League Championship Series turned into The Aaron Judge Show.

Judge, who had two hits and 19 strikeouts in the ALDS and ALCS coming into Monday night, turned around a disappointing postseason — at least for one game. Judge hit a three-run homer to cap a five-run fourth inning, which gave the Yankees an 8-0 lead at the time. He also gave us two impressive catches in the outfield.

This was his first homer since the American League wild-card game on Oct. 3, his only other homer of the postseason:


The homer wasn’t a titanic blast — just barely cleared the left-field fence — but when you’re having a postseason like Judge, just getting one over the wall is cause for celebration.

The Yankees rookie had a lot more to celebrate too. He made two great catches in the outfield, the first of which came in the top of the fourth inning when Judge crashed face-first into the right-field wall to steal a hit from Yuli Gurriel.


After the catch, Judge homered in the next half inning, then came back out in the fifth and made a slick diving catch in right field to steal a hit from Cameron Maybin.


Welcome back to the postseason, Aaron Judge.

