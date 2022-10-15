Aaron Judge booed at Yankee Stadium after 4-strikeout game: 'I gotta play better'

Aaron Judge might have had an American League-record 62 home runs during the regular season, but that wasn't worth much to Yankee Stadium fans on Friday.

The Yankees lost to the Cleveland Guardians 4-2 in Game 2 of the ALDS, evening the series as it goes to Cleveland. Judge, the darling of baseball about a week ago, posted a golden sombrero with four strikeouts in an 0-for-5 night.

The performance came after Judge went 0-for-3 with three strikeouts and a walk in Game 1. It was also his fourth career four-strikeout game in the postseason, the most by any player in MLB history per ESPN.

As he walked back to the dugout after his final strikeout against Guardians reliever Trevor Stephan, Judge heard a few boos, a sound previously reserved only for pitchers who walked him last month. Asked about the treatment after the game, he conceded he needed to play better.

Aaron Judge was asked about hearing a smattering of boos today:



"I gotta play better, that's what it comes down to. Didn't do the job tonight." pic.twitter.com/QDXA7VrGDx — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) October 14, 2022

Judge's answer:

"It happens. It's happened many a times through my career here. There's nothing I can do. I gotta play better. That's what it comes down to. Didn't do the job tonight, especially as the leadoff hitter. I gotta get on base, make something happen on the basepath and I didn't do that tonight."

Yankees manager Aaron Boone's take on the booing was even more straightforward:

Was that Aaron Judge's last home game at Yankee Stadium?

With the best-of-5 series tied 1-1, the Guardians are two wins away from ending the ALDS before it goes back to Yankee Stadium, raising the possibility that Judge just played his last game in Yankee Stadium as a member of the Yankees.

The MVP frontrunner is a free agent after this season, as many baseball fans know. He is a lock to land a mega-contract, but whether or not that contract comes from the Yankees remains to be seen. It's hard to imagine the club wants Judge playing elsewhere, but there is suddenly a very real possibility that Judge's home career at Yankee Stadium could end on a very ugly note.