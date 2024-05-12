Aaron Judge blasts 10th home run, Luis Gil cruises as Yankees defeat Rays, 10-6

The Yankees earned a series win over the Tampa Bay Rays with Sunday's 10-6 victory at Tropicana Field.

Here are some key takeaways...

-Aaron Judge is heating up. In the top of the fifth, Judge slammed a no-doubter the opposite way. Not only was it his 10th home run of the season, but it was also his fourth big fly in his past seven games. Judge’s season has started the way he, the team, or fans would have hoped, but he’s now batting .235 on the season.

-Luis Gil has been tremendous for the Yankees this season, and that was the case again on Sunday. Gil didn't put up huge strikeout numbers, but he cruised through six shutout innings.

The right-hander allowed just three hits, struck out three and walked two, lowering his season ERA to 2.51.

-The Bronx Bombers lived up to their nickname on Sunday, launching five home runs to spark the offense. First, Jahmai Jones hit his first big league bomb, a solo shot in the third inning. Then, Jose Trevino demolished a two-run homer to left to put the Yankees up 4-0. Judge's two-run blast in the sixth then broke the game open at 6-0.

In the eighth, after the Yankees bullpen nearly exploded (more on that in a minute), Gleyber Torres crushed a three-run homer to once again give New York some breathing room at 9-5, and Trevino added his second of the game to make it a five-run lead.

-Caleb Ferguson allowed the Rays to get right back in the game in the seventh. Two hits and a walk loaded the bases, and Jose Siri made him pay in a huge way with a grand slam. Ferguson has been an issue out of the bullpen for the Yankees all season long, and he allowed four runs while recording just one out on Sunday, raising his season ERA to 6.43.

Nick Burdi was also disastrous in the seventh, allowing two walks and a hit-by pitch to load the bases again. Luke Weaver was able to come in and get the Yankees out of the jam, but what was once a five-run deficit quickly became just one.

Who was the game MVP?

Gil, who continues to be a lights-out piece of the Yankees' rotation.

Highlights

What's next

The Yankees have an off day on Monday before starting a three-game series in Minnesota.

Carlos Rodon takes on Chris Paddack on Tuesday, with first pitch at 7:40 p.m.